Weekend Forecast

A summer-like pattern sets us up for a warm and humid weekend.
By Daniel Nyman
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TGIF!

It’s going to be a mild but humid evening throughout the Panhandle. We will have to watch for a few areas of patchy fog beneath mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will fall to the mid-60s inland and will sit closer to the 70-degree mark at the coast.

A summer-like setup continues for the weekend, with warm and mostly sunny days expected both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures on Saturday will warm quickly through the 70s and into the mid-80s by the early afternoon, with a few places inland breaking into the upper 80s. The sea breeze will help to squeeze out a few more showers and thunderstorms between 1 PM and 6 PM, with northerly flow-keeping activity pinned closer to the coast compared to the past week or so. The chance for rain is around 30%, with areas just north of the bays most likely to see rainfall. For Sunday, high temperatures turn a degree or two warmer as high pressure builds aloft, with inland areas potentially breaking into the 90s once again. Rain chances Sunday will be somewhat suppressed by the stabilizing nature of that ridge and dry air, with a 20% shot for a mid-afternoon shower.

This diurnal weather pattern with afternoon showers and warm temperatures will continue for much of the upcoming week.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

