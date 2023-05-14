Panama City’s Quality of Life celebrated moms in Bay County in Mother’s Day ‘spa retreat’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Moms in Bay County spent their Saturday being pampered during an event at the Glenwood Community Center.

Attendees received roses and spent time with their family members. The event set-up included catered food and gift prizes, and women were able to connect and grow friendships.

There were stations for massages, nail services, and even a mini yoga class.

Deputy director of Quality of Life Marci Schmiege said it’s important to show mothers that they are loved and appreciated.

“We love our moms!” she said. “We appreciate all our moms in this community, and I just wanted to show my appreciation that their wonderful moms, wonderful ladies. It just made me so proud to see so many women come out for this.”

Participant Mary Blue gave credit to Schmiege for putting the event together.

“Everybody mixes and we’re having a good time,” Blue said. “And Marci has made this thing happen.”

The appreciation of motherhood got Mother’s Day weekend off to a relaxing start.

