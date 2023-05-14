Shaddai Shriners partner with local business to host fundraiser

By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People dressed up in colorful clothing at No Name Lounge for an important cause Saturday.

The Shaddai Shriners held their second annual Pig Roast Luau fundraiser event to benefit Shriner children. The organization helps children who need treatments for burns and other conditions regardless of their ability to pay.

People could get their face painted, participate in raffles, enjoy food, and listen to live music.

The money raised from the event will go toward the children’s transportation fund.

“As everybody knows, things have tripled in price,” Iggy Galarza with Shaddai Shriners said. “Airlines that used to be a couple hundred dollars are over $1,200 now, and we have 43 kids we send off, so you can see how fast we dwindle our supplies.”

NewsChannel 7 was told the goal was to raise $30,000.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freshly painted red transit lane in Panama City Beach is sparking debate.
PCB’s new red transit lane yields differing opinions
Authorities said the bicyclist was going through the intersection at the same time of the car,...
Bicyclist injured after hitting car in Bay County
Troopers said the truck driving southbound crossed over into the northbound lane and hit the...
FHP: Two injured after crash in Washington County
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Governor DeSantis signs four bills regarding medical freedom in Florida.
Governor DeSantis signs four bills regarding medical freedom in Florida

Latest News

Volunteers gave water to runners as they passed by in Saturday's IRONMAN event.
Volunteers’ impact in 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast event
Baseball
Baseball
Roux Doux features some of the jazz region’s popular up-and-coming artists. Locals and visitors...
Roux Doux Festival brings New Orleans Jazz to Downtown Panama City
Ironman Event Volunteer Impact
Ironman Event Volunteer Impact