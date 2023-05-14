Shaddai Shriners partner with local business to host fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People dressed up in colorful clothing at No Name Lounge for an important cause Saturday.

The Shaddai Shriners held their second annual Pig Roast Luau fundraiser event to benefit Shriner children. The organization helps children who need treatments for burns and other conditions regardless of their ability to pay.

People could get their face painted, participate in raffles, enjoy food, and listen to live music.

The money raised from the event will go toward the children’s transportation fund.

“As everybody knows, things have tripled in price,” Iggy Galarza with Shaddai Shriners said. “Airlines that used to be a couple hundred dollars are over $1,200 now, and we have 43 kids we send off, so you can see how fast we dwindle our supplies.”

NewsChannel 7 was told the goal was to raise $30,000.

