Showers and storms become more likely Monday

Another warm and summerlike day is on the way tomorrow. Morning lows will start the day off around 70 degrees with a few lingering patches of fog just after sunrise. Sunny skies return for the morning hours with temperatures quickly climbing into the 80s as a result. We’ll see highs reach the mid-80s at the coast while a few areas inland climb to around 90 degrees.

The chance of rain Monday is 40%, with another round of sea breeze showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon hours. Storm motions will be chaotic in nature and unpredictable as a result. High pressure will keep steering winds light and thus storms will appear to have a mind of their own, often being driven by small mesoscale features. The main thing you need to know is that the coverage of storms will be greater than that of Sunday, with the focal point of storm activity slowly shifting inland throughout the late afternoon.

On Tuesday, temperatures will stay warm with a 30% chance of rain, mainly in areas north of Highway 20. The forecast will continue in its’ summer-like nature through much of the week, with overnight lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s alongside a 20%-30% chance for P.M. showers and storms.

A backdoor front will clear our area just before the weekend, with the potential for slightly lower chances for rainfall as a result of drier air across the Panhandle.

