Volunteers’ impact in 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thousands crossed the finish line in Saturday’s Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast event.

However, keeping the stamina going strong wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers. They could be seen scattered throughout the racecourse sporting a neon yellow shirt. They guided participants in the right direction, gave moral support, and handed out water, just to name a few.

Some volunteers said they gave their time on a weekend just to help out. Others said they did it to meet new people and learn about how an IRONMAN event works in real-time.

”I just came back out to Florida,” volunteer Joshua Cason said. “I’m in the Navy, and I really just wanted to give back. I feel like we’re helping them stay hydrated. We’re helping them finish this race and give them the motivation that they might not have.”

Volunteers NewsChannel 7 spoke to said they want to contribute again in the future.

