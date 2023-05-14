UPDATE: Part of I-10 reopen after crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers told NewsChannel 7 the lanes are reopened.

Troopers confirmed two vehicles are now on the shoulder of the roadway. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies report part of Interstate 10 is shut down following a crash with a rollover. The alert of the crash came around 6:50 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said both westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 75. They said WCSO deputies and Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reportedly en route.

No other information is available at this time.

