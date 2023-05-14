UPDATE: Part of I-10 reopen after crash

Deputies said both westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 75.
Deputies said both westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 75.(MGN ONLINE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers told NewsChannel 7 the lanes are reopened.

Troopers confirmed two vehicles are now on the shoulder of the roadway. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies report part of Interstate 10 is shut down following a crash with a rollover. The alert of the crash came around 6:50 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said both westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 75. They said WCSO deputies and Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reportedly en route.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freshly painted red transit lane in Panama City Beach is sparking debate.
PCB’s new red transit lane yields differing opinions
Authorities said the bicyclist was going through the intersection at the same time of the car,...
Bicyclist injured after hitting car in Bay County
Troopers said the truck driving southbound crossed over into the northbound lane and hit the...
FHP: Two injured after crash in Washington County
Governor DeSantis signs four bills regarding medical freedom in Florida.
Governor DeSantis signs four bills regarding medical freedom in Florida
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023

Latest News

Warm and humid conditions return for Monday with the potential for periods of rainfall...
Showers and storms become more likely Monday
Volunteers gave water to runners as they passed by in Saturday's IRONMAN event.
Volunteers’ impact in 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast event
The second annual Pig Roast Luau to benefit Shriner children was held at No Name Lounge May 13.
Shaddai Shriners partner with local business to host fundraiser
Baseball
Baseball