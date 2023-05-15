Bay County woman meets biological mom for first time

By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Bay County woman spent 52 years trying to meet her biological mom for the first time. All of the puzzle pieces aligned perfectly Tuesday afternoon at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

“I’m nervous,” Bay County resident Dee Dacosta said. “I’m excited. I’m happy. I found out my mom’s name, but when I was in my 20s and 30s, there wasn’t a social media presence like there is now, and we didn’t have the DNA we have now.”

A 23andMe DNA test taken roughly five years ago ultimately brought her closer to making the connection. Dacosta’s DNA matched with some cousins along the way.

“Two days before Christmas, I just reached out and said Merry Christmas cousins,” Dacosta said. “Another cousin popped up and he said a similar situation happened to him. [He said,] I think I know who your birth mom is.”

Everything fell into place Tuesday.

“My heart’s still beating so fast,” Dacosta’s biological mom Tricia Hart said. “I mean, tears. I never ever thought this would happen. The best thing in my life is to have her. I loved her from the moment I felt her move inside of me.”

Hart said she chose adoption for her daughter a few days after her 18th birthday.

“I wanted her to have a good start in life, and I never have regretted it,” she said.

Dacosta said she doesn’t have any hurt feelings all 52 years later.

“I’ve had a great life, even better now,” she said.

They only plan on growing their relationship from here on out. The two are spending a week together in Bay County. Hart never had any other children and Dacosta’s adoptive mom died around eight years ago. They’re happy to get this time together on Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freshly painted red transit lane in Panama City Beach is sparking debate.
PCB’s new red transit lane yields differing opinions
Authorities said the bicyclist was going through the intersection at the same time of the car,...
Bicyclist injured after hitting car in Bay County
Troopers said the truck driving southbound crossed over into the northbound lane and hit the...
FHP: Two injured after crash in Washington County
Governor DeSantis signs four bills regarding medical freedom in Florida.
Governor DeSantis signs four bills regarding medical freedom in Florida
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023

Latest News

wildman
Bear Creek Feline Center Continues Raising Money For a New Bobcat Habitat
A new home sweet home for Wildman the bobcat is in the works at the Bear Creek Feline Center,...
Bear Creek Feline Center Raising Money For a New Bobcat Habitat
One Bay County woman spent 52 years trying to meet her biological mom for the first time. All...
Woman meets birth mom for first time
Deputies said both westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 75.
UPDATE: Part of I-10 reopen after crash