Bear Creek Feline Center Continues Raising Money For a New Bobcat Habitat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new home sweet home for Wildman the bobcat is in the works at the Bear Creek Feline Center, staff say they just need the money for it.

“Our goal is at 8 thousand dollars, so it is not just enough to fund it but to tailor it to his needs,” said Jared Williams, a animal enrichment specialist.

Williams says they need to build “Wildman” a unique habitat.

“He’s from the wild and he is used to being unseen,” said Williams. Now that he is in captivity he was taken out of the wild and he doesn’t have those amenities so we need to give him the closest we can.”

The current enclosure for Wildman, the bobcat who was rescued on the side of the highway last year, is around 500 square feet. Bear Creek Feline Center is continuing to raise money to build this bobcat a new enclosure. The new home will be 1200 to 1500 square feet.

“This one is a little bit too small, and he has neighbors, and he doesn’t need that, he needs to be off by himself,” said Williams.

Williams says the farther away he can be from people and other animals, the better.

“Which will be off on the edge of the property in a more wooded area where he can be alone and not be disturbed,” said Williams.

Peace and quiet, are just part of what’s needed.

“He definitely needs more covers places to hide a little more space and possibly air conditioning,” said Williams.

More bushes and shrubs will also be included.

“So, he can get out of sight any kind of cover,” said Williams.

They are creating a new home, so Wildman can feel wild again.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.