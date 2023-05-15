Emerald Coast Open and Lionfish Tournament

Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Tournament
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DESTIN-FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Emerald Coast Open is the largest lionfish tournament in the world.

According to Organixers in 2019, between 189 participants they removed 19,167 lionfish throughout the tournament.

This year the tournament will take place from May 19- May 20. Event organizers said each team of up to 4 can go out for the 2 days and harvest lionfish. The final weigh-in is on Sunday, May 21.

If you aren’t looking to catch any lionfish, you can still go to the Lionfish Festival on Saturday, May 20th.

For more information click here.

