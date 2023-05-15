Hot, humid, & afternoon storms this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few clouds in our skies. We’ll have another good chance at afternoon storms today. So, bring the umbrellas for excursions outdoors today after 2pm.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with most getting the day going in the 70s. Highs today reach the mid to upper 80s on the coast and around the bays to near 90 inland. We’ll feel warmer than that with a heat index in the low 90s for most.

That heat and humidity will set off a few sea breeze afternoon storms today. Steering flow from the atmosphere is still in from the northeast. That will help to pin the sea breeze to the coast and as the sea breeze pushes further inland some storms may drift back down to the coast later in the day as well. So, we’ll have a likely rain chance for both the coast and inland areas in the afternoon today.

Tomorrow, our winds shift to the southwest aloft, which will help push any storms off the coast with the sea breeze and daytime heating developing scattered inland storms. So, the coast will be rain free on Tuesday.

Each afternoon this week will feature those afternoon storms with decent coverage and inland areas will have them every day. The coast will need a special setup to get involved in the afternoon rains, like today’s northerly steering winds. By Wednesday, a different setup could lead toward a more widely scattered rain chance for both the coast and inland areas as a front will stall out across the Northern Gulf Coast. It’ll help cool you off from an otherwise hot and steamy, summery feel.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn stormy into the mid to late afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the beaches to near 90 along I-10. Your 7 Day Forecast has more of these summery days ahead with hot and humid conditions and afternoon scattered storms.

