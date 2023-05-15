Organizers looking for sponsors for the 2023 Gulf Coast Buddy Walk

Gulf Coast Buddy Walk 4 p.m. Interview
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast will host their annual Buddy Walk on the first Saturday in October.

The association tells NewsChannel 7 they are hoping to grow the event this year. It will be the second year the organization has held the event since Hurricane Michael in 2018.

If you are interested in getting involved you can contact the association by clicking here.

