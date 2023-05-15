Traffic crash blocking lanes on 98 in Santa Rosa Beach

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is blocking off lanes of Highway 98 due to a multi-vehicle crash at Veterans Road in Santa Rosa Beach.

Officials say the westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked at this time and ask drivers to use caution in the area and expect delays.

According to a reporter on the scene, traffic is backed up on Highway 98 all the way to the Santa Rosa Beach Publix.

