16th Annual Digital Graffiti Festival at Alys Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The immersive and interactive art projection experience that is the Digital Graffiti Festival is back again.

On Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, The Alys Foundation presents the 16th Annual Digital Graffiti at Alys Beach Festival.

Illuminated across the 30A community’s town buildings and landscapes, art, architecture, and audience come together to create an engaging experience featuring artists from across the globe.

The nighttime festival stretches across two evenings illuminated by the latest in design, animation, and projection technologies. The event is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday night.

For more information about the festival and ticket sales visit the Digital Graffiti.

Check out the event’s livestream preview of the event.

