Bay County teachers union speaks out against Gov. DeSantis’ legislation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Last week Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 256. The governor said the bill will empower teachers across the state.

But it also provides new rules for teachers unions across the state. DeSantis said the unions will have to represent at least 60% of employees, which is 10% higher than it was before at 50%.

“It is also something that is going to allow the state to take a look at how many people are joining,” Governor DeSantis said. “If you do not have a sufficient number of joining then that should not be the bargaining unit if you do not represent the majority of people. So they have changed that threshold to make sure that is the case.”

However, the President of the Association of Bay County Educators does not agree with this change.

“It’s just a way to make it more difficult for us, and as I pointed out that if we don’t reach that 60%, then we have no voice,” Hinson said. “We have been stripped of our constitutional right to collective bargaining at that point. I don’t see how that can happen. That’s not legal. It’s unconstitutional. It’s just a way everything in this bill is just a stepping stone to take our voice.”

In addition, with SB 256, unions will no longer be allowed to deduct dues directly from employee’s checkbooks. DeSantis said this is a part of teachers’ paycheck protection.

Hinson said the ABCE planned ahead of time for that change.

“We have a system already in place because we knew that this was probably coming after the legislation last year. But this is just taking freedoms away. I should have an adult. I know what I need to have taken out of my paycheck,” Hinson said.

Also, SB 256 requires unions to notify members of the costs of membership.

Other changes include allowing state investigations into unions suspected of fraud, waste, and abuse. It requires annual audits and financial disclosures for unions.

SB 256 is also prohibiting any union from offering anything of value to a public official in collective bargaining negotiations.

To read the full legislation click here.

Hinson is not the only one speaking out about the law. The Florida Education Association announced on May 10, that along with three other affiliated unions had filed a federal lawsuit against SB 256.

Now the law’s future will be in the hands of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Gainesville Division

