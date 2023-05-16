BBIA Hosts annual scholarship luncheon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay Building Industries Association hosted their annual scholarship luncheon at Captain Anderson’s Event Center Monday.

The event was catered by Angel’s BBQ.

Each year The BBIA partners with local high schools and Haney Technical College to build a single-family home. After the homes are built, they are sold, and the proceeds go into scholarships.

Officials want people to know these scholarships aren’t only for high school students.

“Well, we know we have some from Mosley, I think we have some from Arnold.” Marty Perrett, The President of BBIA, said. “But it’s not just high school, it’s Important to understand. It’s not just high school students. We have some people in the room who might be in their 40′s and 50′s that can get one of these scholarships if their ready to go to Haney and get into one of those particular avenues like HVAC, electrical, or plumbing, or any of those that can put back into the construction industry and have that career. We don’t care about the age, we don’t care about anything, other than your love for the industry and you want to have that profession.”

Twenty-eight $850 scholarships were giving out today.

Officials said they would like to keep students local and have them go to Haney, but they can use the scholarship money at any school as long as it’s for construction.

