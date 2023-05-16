Calhoun County to decide on selling alcohol by the glass

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Voters in Calhoun County will decide on whether or not alcohol will be sold by the drink in the county.

According to the Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections website, this special election is being conducted through an all-mail ballot election. All registered voters were mailed a ballot last month.

WJHG will have complete results after the election closes on May 16th.

