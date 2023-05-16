Debate sparks over Walton County ‘Pocket Ponds’

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two waterfront plots of land, nestled in different south Walton County neighborhoods, have been surveyed and may soon be turned into public areas known as “pocket parks.”

The plots sit within the Whispering Pines neighborhood and the Pisces Cove neighborhood.

Walton County Commissioners approved for the plots to be evaluated on May 9th, and residents immediately took different stances on the idea.

“My request to BCC meeting was ‘hey commissioners what would you like for me to do with these parks?’” Walton County Beach Operations Director Brian Kellenberger said. “The recommendation that I gave them was first secure [the land] and I’ll come back to you with a development plan for long-term development.”

Kellenberger said the plots of land have been laying dormant for years, and the sudden attention on them was sparked by residents in the neighborhoods reaching out to him in hopes of turning the untouched land into public areas.

“The best thing to do is to beautify the piece of property, it’s there, Walton County’s done it, I’ve spoken to probably four or five owners that would really like to see this get done,” one person said.

Some residents, however, are pushing back against the idea.

“I am 100% opposed to having a public park in a single-family residential neighborhood that’s attracting the tourists to come to our single-family neighborhood,” another resident said.

Some homeowners in the Whispering Pines neighborhood told NewsChannel 7 they are concerned opening a public park in their neighborhood could attract delinquency. However, county leaders said in pocket parks they have already opened they have so far been able to deter any unwanted activity.

“The sheriff’s office puts it in there and they make the necessary drive-bys or check ins to make sure that bad behavior or nefarious behavior is not happening,” Kellenberger said.

Kellenberger said the process is still in preliminary stages. He said the land has been surveyed, and now crews will go out and clear the land to get an idea of if building pocket parks in those lots are even feasible.

He said he will be presenting his recommendations, to build or not to build, to county commissioners during the commission meeting on May 23. The meeting will be open to the public and held at 5 p.m. in the Freeport Board of County Commissioners board room.

