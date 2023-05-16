Debate sparks over Walton County ‘Pocket Ponds’

Walton County Commissioners approved for the plots to be evaluated on May 9th, and residents...
Walton County Commissioners approved for the plots to be evaluated on May 9th, and residents immediately took different stances on the idea.(WJHG)
By Claire Jones
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two waterfront plots of land, nestled in different south Walton County neighborhoods, have been surveyed and may soon be turned into public areas known as “pocket parks.”

The plots sit within the Whispering Pines neighborhood and the Pisces Cove neighborhood.

Walton County Commissioners approved for the plots to be evaluated on May 9th, and residents immediately took different stances on the idea.

“My request to BCC meeting was ‘hey commissioners what would you like for me to do with these parks?’” Walton County Beach Operations Director Brian Kellenberger said. “The recommendation that I gave them was first secure [the land] and I’ll come back to you with a development plan for long-term development.”

Kellenberger said the plots of land have been laying dormant for years, and the sudden attention on them was sparked by residents in the neighborhoods reaching out to him in hopes of turning the untouched land into public areas.

“The best thing to do is to beautify the piece of property, it’s there, Walton County’s done it, I’ve spoken to probably four or five owners that would really like to see this get done,” one person said.

Some residents, however, are pushing back against the idea.

“I am 100% opposed to having a public park in a single-family residential neighborhood that’s attracting the tourists to come to our single-family neighborhood,” another resident said.

Some homeowners in the Whispering Pines neighborhood told NewsChannel 7 they are concerned opening a public park in their neighborhood could attract delinquency. However, county leaders said in pocket parks they have already opened they have so far been able to deter any unwanted activity.

“The sheriff’s office puts it in there and they make the necessary drive-bys or check ins to make sure that bad behavior or nefarious behavior is not happening,” Kellenberger said.

Kellenberger said the process is still in preliminary stages. He said the land has been surveyed, and now crews will go out and clear the land to get an idea of if building pocket parks in those lots are even feasible.

He said he will be presenting his recommendations, to build or not to build, to county commissioners during the commission meeting on May 23. The meeting will be open to the public and held at 5 p.m. in the Freeport Board of County Commissioners board room.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County woman greeted her biological mom with open arms at the airport. It was their first...
Bay County woman meets biological mom for first time
A freshly painted red transit lane in Panama City Beach is sparking debate.
PCB’s new red transit lane yields differing opinions
Traffic crash blocking lanes on 98 in Santa Rosa Beach
Traffic crash blocking lanes on 98 in Santa Rosa Beach
MEGAN DAUPHIN FINGERPRINT
Panama City mother sentenced in hot car death case
Deputies said both westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 75.
UPDATE: Part of I-10 reopen after crash

Latest News

Haney
Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Workforce Education Bill
Scattered seabreeze storms are in the forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast
Scattered seabreeze storms are in the forecast.
Monday Evening Forecast
The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast will host their annual Buddy Walk on the...
Organizers looking for sponsors for the 2023 Gulf Coast Buddy Walk