DeSantis sends aid to Texas to secure border

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida would be sending help to Texas to give aid at the southern border.

Over 1,000 resources and assets are being sent over from several agencies, including:

  • 101 Florida Highway Patrol Troopers
  • 200 Florida Department of Law Enforcement Officers, in teams of 40
  • 20 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers
  • 800 Florida National Guard Soldiers
  • 20 Emergency Management Personnel – including radio technicians, logisticians, mechanics and planners
  • Five available fixed wing aircraft with monitoring equipment and downlink capabilities with two aviation crew teams
  • Two Mobile Command Vehicles and two command teams
  • 17 available unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and support teams
  • 10 vessels – including airboats, shallow draft vessels, and mid-range vessels

This aid is all part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), where states can provide resources and personnel to other states in times of emergency.

Texas and Florida are both part of this agreement and can request help any time through an EMAC request.

A similar request was made in 2021, where Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Doug Ducey of Arizona asked for assistance at the southern border.

Resources are ready to deploy within the next 24 hours.

