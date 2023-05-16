Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Workforce Education Bill

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed a workforce education bill that will help Tom P. Haney Technical College.

“It’s a bonus for Haney as well as the K-12 setting here in Bay District Schools,” said Angela Reese, the Director of Haney Technical College.

Reese says it will also help the local industry.

“They’re going to be able to increase the opportunities that are available for students whether their middle school high school or post-secondary like Haney,” said Reese.

The state is dedicating $102 million to incentivize students to get in career and technical education fields.

That includes tax credits for businesses that employ an apprentice and other work-based learning opportunities.

“I think if you look in Florida, people young people that have gone into truck driving, welding, aircraft maintenance, all these different things that require important skills, they make really good money at an early age,” said Gov. DeSantis.

With the funding, Haney will be able to increase the variety of programs it already offers.

“We offer manufacturing, construction, aviation, practical nursing, massage therapy, cosmetology, auto service, auto collision, you name it. we do it and anything the industry needs they work with us to develop those programs,” said Reese.

Haney officials say technical college is the biggest bang for your buck.

“Our students can actually leave for less than $10,000 so they leave her with no student debt, they can complete in often times in as little than six months. Some programs like aviation can take two years, but as soon as their finished their ready to go to work and have they’re industry certifications,” said Reese.

