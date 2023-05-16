Missouri man arrested for traveling to meet a minor

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Beach Police Department has arrested 23-year-old Aldin Saric, 23, from St . Louis Missouri, for allegedly traveling to the area to meet a minor for sex.

According to Chief J.R. Talamantez, an investigation revealed that Saric, who is employed as a mover, was in Panama City Beach for work purposes.

PCBPD reports that the suspect used Snapchat to begin a conversation with a 12-year-old female who was in town on vacation with her family.

Talamantez said during the course of the conversation, Saric was able to determine where the child was staying. Allegedly during the chat, investigators report Saric attempted to purchase narcotics from the child and then turned the conversation sexual and solicited the child to engage in sexual activity with him.

Police said Saric used a taxi service to travel from his hotel to the child’s hotel. Upon arrival, he was confronted by a member of the child’s family and he fled the scene.

After further investigation, PCBPD reports Saric was located at his hotel and taken into custody.

Detectives said during an interview Saric allegedly made incriminating statements as to his involvement in this incident. He was transported to the Bay County Jail without incident.

Saric was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and solicitation of a minor.

PCBPD said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.