Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Scattered storms developed on Monday along the seabreeze front. Those storms produced heavy rain, lots of lightning, gusty winds, and even some hail. The storms will end this evening and it should be pretty quiet overnight. Lows will fall into the upper 60s to near 70. Watch for patchy fog overnight into Tuesday morning. On Tuesday expect another round of seabreeze storms... especially inland along the seabreeze. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. The scattered PM storms will continue this week and gradually diminish as we get into the weekend.

