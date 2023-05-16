Panama City Police searching for armed robbery suspect.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a suspect wanted for questioning in an armed robbery.

In a news release, Panama City Police officials say officers were called to the area of the 1500 block of W. 15th Street around 4:20 Monday afternoon.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that an individual pointed a gray firearm at an individual, taking an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen in the area of Macedonia Apartments. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.