Panama City Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Panama City Police searching for armed robbery suspect.
Panama City Police searching for armed robbery suspect.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a suspect wanted for questioning in an armed robbery.

In a news release, Panama City Police officials say officers were called to the area of the 1500 block of W. 15th Street around 4:20 Monday afternoon.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that an individual pointed a gray firearm at an individual, taking an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen in the area of Macedonia Apartments. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County woman greeted her biological mom with open arms at the airport. It was their first...
Bay County woman meets biological mom for first time
A freshly painted red transit lane in Panama City Beach is sparking debate.
PCB’s new red transit lane yields differing opinions
Traffic crash blocking lanes on 98 in Santa Rosa Beach
Traffic crash blocking lanes on 98 in Santa Rosa Beach
MEGAN DAUPHIN FINGERPRINT
Panama City mother sentenced in hot car death case
Deputies said both westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 75.
UPDATE: Part of I-10 reopen after crash

Latest News

Teacher Union Reaction
Teacher Union Reaction
Walton Pocket Parks
Walton Pocket Parks
Walton County Commissioners approved for the plots to be evaluated on May 9th, and residents...
Debate sparks over Walton County ‘Pocket Ponds’
Haney
Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Workforce Education Bill