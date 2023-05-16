Polls open for Bay County runoff elections

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Polls are now open for the Tuesday, May 16th Bay County Municipal runoff election.

Panama City voters will decide on the mayor’s seat. The Panama City runoff election is between incumbent Greg Brudnicki and Michael Doc Rohan. Panama City voters can go to their respective wards to vote. Additional voting information can be found on the Bay County Supervisor of Elections website.

Lynn Haven voters can head to the Lynn Haven Senior Center to cast their vote in the Commission Seat 1 runoff between Brian Lee Gray and Sam Peebles.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

