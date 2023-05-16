PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. In conjunction with this Bay of Hope has partnered with Panama City and other organizations to host its Recovery By The Bay event.

Recovery By The Bay will take place on Saturday, May 20 at Daffin Park in Panama City from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The president of the Bay of Hope said the goal of the event is to get all of the resources someone may need in one location. If you would like to be a vendor for the event you can reach out to Bay of Hope Peers. The group is also asking for volunteers on Saturday.

For all of their information click here.

