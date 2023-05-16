Suspicious person call lands man in jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Alabama man is in custody after a suspicious person call was reported, according to deputies.

On Sunday, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person on the side of State Road 79.

Deputies say when they arrived, they saw a man sitting on the northbound right of way.

The man told officials he was from Panama City and taking a break from his travels.

When WCSO searched for his information, it reportedly revealed the man, identified as 39-year-old Arthur Uptain, had an active warrant out of Bay County for robbery with a deadly weapon and grand theft.

Uptain was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail to await extradition to Bay County.

