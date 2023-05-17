Accused killer of pregnant Jackson County woman faces new charge

Officials arrested 33-year-old Marquis Devan McCloud in the death of 19-year-old Anastasia...
Officials arrested 33-year-old Marquis Devan McCloud in the death of 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley. He is now facing two capital murder charges.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Foster
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WJHG/WECP) - A man accused of killing a pregnant woman from Jackson County is now facing a second capital murder charge.

The body of 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley was found badly decomposed in Headland, Alabama last week. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza says it appears Gilley was shot multiple times. They are still awaiting the official autopsy report, but Sheriff Valenza strongly believes the body that was found is Gilley.

An Alabama man, 33-year-old Marquis McCloud, was arrested and charged with capital murder during kidnapping and was held without bond last week. Sheriff Valenza says McCloud is now facing a second capital murder charge because Gilley was pregnant. The sheriff says they received certified copies of a report confirming Gilley’s pregnancy, and that’s why they are now able to charge McCloud with another count of capital murder.

The sheriff made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday.

A capital murder charge could carry the death penalty.

