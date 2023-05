PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter tells NewsChannel 7 they have more than 40 pups in their care waiting to be adopted.

This morning Oliva and John dropped by the studio, the brother and sister are both up for adoption.

To find out more information about the shelter click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.