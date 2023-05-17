Afternoon storms pop up again for NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with upper level clouds passing through on satellite. That will give us a mix of sun and clouds this morning and through much of the day as low level clouds develop into the midday. Rain chances return this afternoon, mainly away from the beaches. So go ahead and keep the umbrella close by for afternoon commutes.

Otherwise, it’s another warm and muggy start with most stepping out the door into the 70s by 7am. We’ll warm quickly to the 80s by mid to late morning and see highs top out in the mid 80s around or just after lunch today.

That heat and humidity create rising motion over the land and set off some pop up thunderstorms into the afternoon. They’ll start up near the coast today, just a few miles off the beaches, and drift inland into the afternoon in a westerly steering wind.

A cold front is also entering the Southeast today from the northwest. As the front interacts with our afternoon sea breeze storms late in the afternoon and evening along I-10, it could redirect storms back south tonight. So, we’ll carry rain chances from the early afternoon near the coast, to I-10 by sunset, and then back down to the coast by 10 or 11pm tonight.

With the front stalling out along the Northern Gulf Coast on Thursday, widely scattered storms will return to our afternoon hours. Once again, they’ll be just off the beaches, starting near the coast in the early afternoon and drifting inland into the afternoon.

The front weakens into the weekend with a weak ridge building in briefly for Friday to try and tamper down afternoon rain chances to only a few stray showers. With weaker steering winds on Friday, that stray shower is possible from the midday hours on the beaches to roughly Hwy20 in the afternoon where the remnants of the front reside.

Another weak cold front arrives on Saturday to try and stir back up the afternoon rains. It slides south on Sunday with high pressure returning and quieting the rain chance into Sunday to only a spotty or stray shower.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies turn partly sunny before midday and afternoon storms pop up away from the beaches. Highs reach the mid 80s with a heat index near 92. Your 7 Day Forecast has a very summery setup for the next several days with more heat on the way for the weekend.

