A.L. Kinsaul splash pad set to close

Instead of pouring more money down the drain, city leaders say they’re considering other options.
Instead of pouring more money down the drain, city leaders say they're considering other options.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Off of Fifth Street, the A.L. Kinsaul splash pad in Lynn Haven is something city leaders say is costly to keep up.

“Last year we had some concerns about the structure of the park,” said Mayor Jesse Nelson.

Mayor Nelson says those concerns got even more costly after a recent tornado caused damage, a full picture captured by our Sky-7 camera.

“Our Maintenace tam says it will cost $100,000 in repairs for splash pad,” said Mayor Nelson.

Instead of pouring more money down the drain, city leaders say they’re considering other options.

“We know a skate park is something that the city and residents have desired for years,” said Mayor Nelson.

While no plan has been set in stone, the mayor says replacing the splash pad with a skate park appears a possibility.

“Replacing it with something permanent that doesn’t require maintenance and upkeep...that would be savings for residents,” said Nelson.

We asked on our WJHG Facebook page what people think about this, many say they’re not happy about the splash pad going away.

Some we talked to are open to change.

“I think it would be interesting to see really how it will play out bring out some new life water has been around since forever, skate parks is something very fun good for all ages,” said Jonathan Elif, a local resident.

For now, another splash pad at Cain Griffin Park will remain open, and the future of the splash pad will be decided at a future meeting.

