Bay County Commissioners help flooding victims through buyout program

Homeowners who have experienced repetitive flooding issues may be eligible for a new program...
Homeowners who have experienced repetitive flooding issues may be eligible for a new program through FEMA.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County can add eight new homes to its Voluntary Buyout Program.

Commissioners agreed to buy the flood-ridden homes at Tuesday’s meeting.

Homeowners voluntarily sell their homes to the county. The county can then demolish and turn the properties into retention ponds to mitigate flooding.

Commissioners say around $4.4 million from FEMA will cover the costs.

