Bay County Commissioners help flooding victims through buyout program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County can add eight new homes to its Voluntary Buyout Program.

Commissioners agreed to buy the flood-ridden homes at Tuesday’s meeting.

Homeowners voluntarily sell their homes to the county. The county can then demolish and turn the properties into retention ponds to mitigate flooding.

Commissioners say around $4.4 million from FEMA will cover the costs.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.