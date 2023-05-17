Bay County Commissioners rally behind Bay EDA for possible aviation-based company

A Bay County Commission Meeting took place May 16.
A Bay County Commission Meeting took place May 16.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Economic Development Alliance is setting its sights sky-high at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Bay County Commissioners are supporting its efforts. They approved a support resolution to Triumph Gulf Coast for Project Stamper.

Bay EDA officials say it’s an aviation-related manufacturer that could bring 1,800 jobs and $500 million investment to our area. It’d be located adjacent to the airport runway at ECP.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man told officials he was from Panama City and taking a break from his travels.
Suspicious person call lands man in jail
Panama City Police searching for armed robbery suspect.
Panama City Police searching for armed robbery suspect
MEGAN DAUPHIN FINGERPRINT
Panama City mother sentenced in hot car death case
A Bay County woman greeted her biological mom with open arms at the airport. It was their first...
Bay County woman meets biological mom for first time
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Chris Smith spoke to Pre-K students at Vernon Elementary.
Kidcam visits Vernon Pre-K
After years without a local theater due to Hurricane Michael Damage, a new one will take its...
New theater coming soon with new high-tech features
Movie Theater Returning to Panama City
Southport residents are complaining of an odor they say comes from the WastePro Landfill.
Landfill across from Deane Bozeman School could shut down