Bay County Commissioners rally behind Bay EDA for possible aviation-based company

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Economic Development Alliance is setting its sights sky-high at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Bay County Commissioners are supporting its efforts. They approved a support resolution to Triumph Gulf Coast for Project Stamper.

Bay EDA officials say it’s an aviation-related manufacturer that could bring 1,800 jobs and $500 million investment to our area. It’d be located adjacent to the airport runway at ECP.

