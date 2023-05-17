Death of toddler under investigation

The Holmes County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a two-year-old.
The Holmes County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a two-year-old.(WABI)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The death of a two-year-old is under investigation in Holmes County. We talked with Holmes County Sheriff John Tate who says the two-year-old was found at a home on Highway 81 in the Prosperity community Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Tate says it does not appear the child died of natural causes, but the investigation is in the early stages. The sheriff says a news conference is planned for Wednesday, where more updates will be provided. We will keep you updated on those developments.

