Details surface on toddler death investigation

A Holmes County toddler is dead and now the child’s parents are facing murder charges.
A Holmes County toddler is dead and now the child’s parents are facing murder charges.(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Holmes County toddler is dead and now the child’s parents are facing murder charges.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday detailing the investigation.

According to officials, the 2-year-old’s mother, 23-year-old Kathreen Adams, allegedly left her child in the car from midnight to 3 p.m. in the afternoon, around a total of 15 hours.

Deputies say they arrived on scene later in the day where Adams ran outside with the child’s body.

When the toddler was evaluated, HCSO says the body temperature was 107 degrees.

When authorities spoke with the parents, they say the father, 32-year-old Christopher McLean, was reportedly uncooperative, and Adams admitted to deputies she forgot her child in the car.

Officials say a 4-year-old was also in the car at the time but was able to get out. The Department of Children and Families currently has the child in their custody.

Both of the parents are currently in jail, facing child neglect, meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and additional charges are expected, pending the results of an autopsy.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

The death of a two-year-old is under investigation in Holmes County. We talked with Holmes County Sheriff John Tate who says the two-year-old was found at a home on Highway 81 in the Prosperity community Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Tate says it does not appear the child died of natural causes, but the investigation is in the early stages. The sheriff says a news conference is planned for Wednesday, where more updates will be provided. We will keep you updated on those developments.

