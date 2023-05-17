Details surface on toddler death investigation

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Holmes County toddler is dead and now the child’s parents are facing murder charges.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday detailing the investigation.

According to officials, the 2-year-old’s mother, 23-year-old Kathreen Adams, allegedly left her child in the car from midnight to 3 p.m. in the afternoon, around a total of 15 hours.

Deputies say they arrived on scene later in the day where Adams ran outside with the child’s body.

When the toddler was evaluated, HCSO says the body temperature was 107 degrees.

When authorities spoke with the parents, they say the father, 32-year-old Christopher McLean, was reportedly uncooperative, and Adams admitted to deputies she forgot her child in the car.

Officials say a 4-year-old was also in the car at the time but was able to get out. The Department of Children and Families currently has the child in their custody.

Both of the parents are currently in jail, facing child neglect, meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and additional charges are expected, pending the results of an autopsy.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

