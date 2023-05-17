Future of paper mill property looks bright

By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The abandoned WestRock Paper Mill property in Panama City could soon have new life.

It served as a major employer in the community for nearly 100 years before it shut down last year.

However, Bay County is looking to buy and repurpose the property.

County leaders approved a letter of intent at Tuesday’s meeting. They said they could do it without taxpayer dollars. Commissioners are hoping to get around $14 million in grant money. It’d come from the Triumph Gulf Coast fund and the RESTORE Act. Triumph gives out recovery money from the Deep Horizon Oil Spill in 2010. The RESTORE Act funding comes from the federal government.

Commissioners said buying the land will be a huge win for our area when it comes to economic growth.

“We’re looking at the opportunity for different industries to occupy that property,” Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “So, if we purchase it, we’ll be involved in who goes there.”

Bay EDA President Becca Hardin said part of the Westrock property could be used for an industrial park. She also said it could create more than 300 jobs over a 20-year period. However, NewsChannel 7 was told the potential purchase of the land is also meant to preserve the companies in the surrounding area.

“The objective is to protect the existing businesses that are located in and around the WestRock property,” Hardin said. “Those businesses would be Eastern Shipbuilding, Port of Panama City, and Crayton.”

The Bay EDA President said it could take more than six months for the funding to be approved. An exact timeline wasn’t provided at the meeting.

WestRock hasn’t returned our call to comment on the situation.

