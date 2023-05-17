Help the Mosley High Band get to London

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley High School Band members are raising money to hop across the pond.

The band was invited to play in the New Year’s Parade in London but to get there will be costly.

So to help offset some of the bills, the band is hosting a car show on May 20th at the high school.

If you would like to show off your ride it will be a $40 donation.

