Help the Mosley High Band get to London

Mosley Band raising funds for trip to London
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley High School Band members are raising money to hop across the pond.

The band was invited to play in the New Year’s Parade in London but to get there will be costly.

So to help offset some of the bills, the band is hosting a car show on May 20th at the high school.

If you would like to show off your ride it will be a $40 donation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man told officials he was from Panama City and taking a break from his travels.
Suspicious person call lands man in jail
Panama City Police searching for armed robbery suspect.
Panama City Police searching for armed robbery suspect
The WestRock Paper Mill is for sale.
Future of paper mill property looks bright
A Holmes County toddler is dead and now the child’s parents are facing murder charges.
Details surface on toddler death investigation
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Rain chances will be higher inland on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be higher inland on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
After presentations, the grand opening ended in a ribbon cutting.
Suzuki moves its North American Research Facility to Bay County
Suzuki Marine grand opening
850Strong Student of the Week
850Strong Student of the Week