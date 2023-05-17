High school student receives nearly $3 million in college scholarship offers

Taylor Herron has reportedly received almost $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges...
Taylor Herron has reportedly received almost $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges across the country.(Mississippi School of the Arts)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi student has received nearly $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges.

Taylor Herron is set to graduate from the Mississippi School of the Arts Visual Arts program this month after attending Germantown High School to start her high school career.

She has reportedly received numerous state, regional and national awards for her work while receiving millions in scholarship offers.

According to MSA, Herron has received offers from colleges across the country from Savannah College of Art and Design to Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles.

“Make the effort to apply and don’t be scared to branch out. Make sure to stay in contact with your counselors and contacts at the schools you have applied to,” Herron said.

Herron is scheduled to graduate from MSA on May 26.

The soon-to-be high school grad said she will be heading west to continue her education at the Otis College of Art and Design in Southern California.

“Always be appreciative, humble and gracious,” she said.

