Investigation leads to five narcotics arrests

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation ended in the arrest of five suspects after deputies say drugs were found at a Bay County residence.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received several complaints about possible narcotics and transient activity at a home in Hiland Park.

On May 12, narcotics investigators say a search warrant was served at a Sarasota Avenue residence, where complaints stated numerous people were living there with activity allegedly involving narcotics every night.

During the search, officials say meth and drug paraphernalia was seized, and five people in the home were arrested.

40-year-old Damien Roberts was charged with trafficking meth more than 14 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Onnie Clements, 25, Robert Sumerall, 32, Gerrard Evans, 50, and Delana Marquette-Varvel, 34, are all facing charges of meth possession and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say stolen tools were also found at the residence.

