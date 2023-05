PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our own Chris Smith spoke to more than 50 Pre-K students on Tuesday at Vernon Elementary School. Chris talked to the kids about safety during bad weather, he showed them his pet tornado, talked about sun safety, made a cloud in a bottle and even read a few books to the kids... Clifford and the Big Storm and Storm Is Coming.

