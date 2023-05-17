Landfill across from Deane Bozeman School could shut down

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One commissioner says his residents near a landfill in Southport are tired of the stench.

Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore says he won’t support an extension for the Waste Pro Construction and Demolition Landfill. It’s across the street from Deane Bozeman School.

Moore says he doesn’t want to extend the permit with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection when the time comes. He wants other commissioners to join in on a letter against renewing the extension.

“[There’s] been a lot of complaints about debris on the roadway, as well as smell and not doing proper cover,” Commissioner Doug Moore said. “It’s just a lot of complaints from citizens in that area. One of the commitments I had made to the citizens is when the dump came up for extension, or when the landfill came up for extension, with the State DEP, that I’d speak out against it.”

Moore said the Steel Field Landfill could be used instead.

The discussion will be brought up again at the next meeting.

