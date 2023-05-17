Man convicted on child porn charges

Gomes was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in state prison by Circuit Court Judge Kelvin...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man was found guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of child porn.

In 2021, Walton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Shore Line Circle, leading to the arrest of 47-year-old William Gomes III.

In an interview, Gomes told deputies he possessed images and videos with child porn of infants and children from years 1 to 9.

Gomes was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in state prison by Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Wells.

