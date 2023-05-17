Man wanted on fraud and theft

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are searching for a South Carolina man allegedly involved in a multiple-agency fraud investigation.

Bonifay Police Department received a report that an individual had $1,000 taken from his account at a local bank.

When officers spoke to a bank representative, they were told another individual took the money using a reported fake ID with his name and date of birth.

Bonifay Police say they asked for help with Panama City Police to enhance images from the bank’s security footage to identify the suspect.

During this investigation, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office picked up the case and continued working with PCPD, eventually identifying the suspect as Michael Scott Hillwig of Hardeeville, South Carolina.

Hillwig’s identity was also confirmed by the Hardeeville Police Department, who told investigators he was being sought out by several agencies on multiple offenses.

A warrant has been issued for Hillwig’s arrest and is wanted in Holmes County on theft and fraud charges.

