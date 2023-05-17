New theater coming soon with new high-tech features

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Soon, Panama City residents won’t have to drive to beachside to see movies in a theater.

Nearly five years after Hurricane Michael destroyed the previous theater, a new one will take its place, with more modern features. Now, the new Regal Cinema on 23rd St. is finally nearing its opening day, and a lot of locals are ecstatic.

The theater will be the first built in Bay County since Hurricane Michael.

For several years, the only place in Bay County to go see a movie was Panama City Beach.

In about a month, the theater on 23rd Street will be open with new high-tech amenities.

Some features include a 4DX experience with moving seats and a 270-degree view of action movies.

Josh Davis from Callaway said he’s excited to have a new theater that’s closer to home.

”I’m super excited. It’s going to save a lot of gas, a lot of time, a lot of effort from having to go to the beach to have to go see a movie now. So, now it’s going to be local, we’re going to have it back, and everything I’m hearing about is going to be an awesome experience.” Davis said.

Though we weren’t able to shoot a video of the inside of the theater because of construction, from what we saw, this cinema will be a unique experience.

City officials said Regal has already applied for its business license, moving one step closer to opening.

However, we asked the theater’s general manager, and they had no definitive timeline for an official date.

