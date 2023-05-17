Panama City elects new mayor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City elects Michael ‘Doc’ Rohan as mayor.

Panama City will be heading in a new direction after the results of Tuesday’s runoff elections. Incumbent Mayor Greg Brudnicki lost his bid for reelection to stay in the city’s top office by just 171 votes.

Brudnicki has served the residents of Panama City for approximately 12 years. He says he is disappointed about the loss and that his job was a labor of love.

“You know I gave 12 years to the city. I think we put a lot of great things in place to be able to make the city a premier city of Northwest Florida. We’ve done a lot of work since the hurricane and I just hope that the citizens appreciate what we did,” Brudnicki said. “I was obviously wasn’t quick enough, wasn’t fast enough, wasn’t good enough because we didn’t get the votes to remain in office but hopefully there are enough things put in place to keep the future bright for Panama City.”

Mayor-elect Rohan has been very vocal about why he thinks there needed to be a change in the city’s top spot. During the runoff election, he was able to get enough votes to be the change he feels the city needed.

“My plan for the city, first of all, we have to lower taxes. we have to quit spending so much money. So, I want to figure out a way that we’re going to do that,” Rohan said. “I don’t have any specifics on it at the moment, but the idea is that we need to keep going on projects that we have but we need to make them cost less money because We’re getting drowned in fees and taxes and we can’t keep that up. we want to make Panama City a place that people can afford and I want to go in that direction.”

Rohan will be sworn in on May 24th at noon.

