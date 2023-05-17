Puppies Available for Adoption at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One look at these two adorable pups, and there is no going back. Waiting and ready for their forever home, Olivia and John stopped by the studio to say hello.

These two along with their other sister are available for adoption at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.

Visit the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter to learn more about the simple adoption process.

