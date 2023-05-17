Runoff election results in Bay, Calhoun

The results are in for the 2023 runoff elections.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The results are in for the 2023 runoff elections.

According to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections website, Panama City voters decided on the mayor’s seat Tuesday, with Michael “Doc” Rohan winning with 2,553 votes, and incumbent Greg Brudnicki trailing with 2,382.

Lynn Haven voters casted their ballots in the Commission Seat 1 runoff, with Sam Peebles winning with 983 votes, and Brian Lee Gray with 459.

Over in Calhoun County, Supervisor of Elections reports residents voted by mail last month on whether or not alcohol could be sold by the glass. Results showed 1,509 votes said yes, while 715 voted no.

