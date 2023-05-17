Suspect search for marijuana dispensary burglary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect.

On May 15, officers were called the Green Dragon Marijuana Dispensary regarding a break-in. When they arrived on scene, surveillance video reportedly showed a suspect had thrown a brick through the front door.

Police say the suspect was a black male riding a blue Beach Cruiser bike, wearing a black and orange Naruto hat, white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black Air Jordan shoes.

Officials say the suspect may have also injured himself when pulling glass from the door, reportedly making off with at least $1,500 in merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Panama City Police at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously at Tip411 app.

