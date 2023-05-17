Suzuki moves its North American Research Facility to Bay County

By Talor Maree
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new facility made its way from Japan to Bay County.

Today, the USA Marine Technical Center held its grand opening.

The new Suzuki facility is set to bring 20 to 25 jobs to our local area.

There were several attendees at the grand opening, and needless to say, many in our local community are thrilled to see a new business development in Bay County.

Bay County is known as the “boating capital of the world”.

Not only is the new research facility an international investment, but it also benefits the community economically.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said the grand opening is of high importance to Florida, and to our local area.

”Those types of family commitments, and especially how much honor and commitment and work ethic are valued in the Japanese community,” Patronis said. “I think it’s a compliment to the state of Florida...that they want to make that type of investment here, which they don’t take lightly, nor do we. And this is why we want to enthusiastically welcome them into the State of Florida and continue to look forward to their continued investment and expansion.”

Patronis also said Florida is doing things the right way in business recruitment.

The multi-generational company will also move its North American headquarters to Tampa.

