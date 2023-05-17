Thrills Laser Tag and Arcade Launch Party

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The newly renovated Temple of Doom arena awaits new players if they dare.

Join the Thrills Laser Tag and Arcade team as they celebrate the re-opening of the popular arena. This launch party benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast kicks off on Saturday, May 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Guests can be one the first to try out the newly-renovated laser tag arena with a free first round of laser tag. Additional rounds of laser tag will be available for purchase, and 10 percent of all laser tag sales from the event will be donated to The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.

Through this immersive and interactive laser tag experience, players can be a part of an intensive storyline, learning from The Archivist to work together to capture the Golden Monkey, and with the new vest technology installed, players can earn tickets along the way.

For more information on Thrills Laser Tag and Arcade in Miramar Beach visit their Facebook page or website.

