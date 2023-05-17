Two men charged for child porn

Law enforcement said there is no indication the two suspects knew each other or were associated in these crimes.(OCSO)
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men are behind bars after being charged in separate child porn possession cases in Okaloosa County.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the office’s Special Investigations Section executed simultaneous search warrants at 130 and 136 Noblat Drive in Mary Esther, Florida on May 11.

OCSO reports the initial investigation began in 2022 after the OCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the download of child pornography at 136 Noblat Drive.

While investigating that tip, ICAC investigators said they received another, unrelated NCMEC tip in reference to the download and transmission of child pornography at 130 Noblat Drive.

Investigators arrested 27-year-old Richard Gene Starr III for 30 counts on possession of child porn, 3 counts of transmission of child porn, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Investigators also arrested 72-year-old Richard Stanley Resetar for 5 counts of child porn, 2 counts of transmission of child porn, and the use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Law enforcement said there is no indication the two suspects knew each other or were associated in these crimes.

