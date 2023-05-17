Walton County clinic’s seemingly sudden closure leaves residents wondering “what’s next?”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - North Walton County’s only emergency room originally closed for renovations back in March of last year. Officials said it should only take about three weeks to complete. But then weeks turned into months and more than a year later the Healthmark Regional facility including the clinic are shuttered for good.

Former patients are speaking out after the clinic closed seemingly without warning.

Signs on the doors to the clinic read “Healthmark is permanently closed”, along with details on how patients can request their medical records. Signs that one former patient, who requested not to be named, told NewsChannel 7 weren’t there when they tried to go see their usual doctor.

“About two weeks ago, I went up for my appointment, and I was told to come back in two weeks,” the former patient, a Walton County resident, said. “But I had a problem, so I went back a week later, and they’re closed. No doctors, no anyone.”

The closure has left many residents wondering what happened, and what they are going to do now.

“We were not given any indication that they were closing, we were not offered our medical records, anything,” the former patient said. “And we just don’t know what we’re going to do because it’s hard to find a family doctor now, and I have not been able to. I’ve been on the phone for two weeks trying to find somebody. And they all were told ‘We don’t know what happened.’ And no more information has been given.”

So now, residents are left to search for answers.

“I have spoken with other patients, and no one knows anything. I’d like answers, and I’d like access to my files. I don’t even have access to my files.”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to multiple county agencies to try and learn if they were given any warning about the clinic’s closure, or if they had any other information on the topic. As of the time this story was done, the only confirmed information came from officials at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue, who confirmed they did not receive any notification about the clinic’s closure.

WCFR officials did mention that they adapted their medical services after Healthmark Regional Clinic closed its emergency room in March of 2022. To learn more about those community and medical services, click here.

NewsChannel 7 has also been trying to contact Healthmark representatives since the E.R. was closed but we have not heard back as of Tuesday evening.

We are going to continue following this story and pushing for more information. We will keep you updated as we learn more. If you have any questions, have any information, or would like to share your own experience, please email claire.jones@wjhg.com.

